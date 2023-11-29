UISD students sample potential menu items at “Food Show 2023″

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD continued its tradition of letting its students decide what kinds of food they would like to see in the cafeteria next year.

On Tuesday, the annual food show took place at Sames Auto Arena.

There, a group of elementary, middle, and high school students were taste testers for the district and voted on their favorite items.

Over 50 vendors provided food samples.

They included pizza, chicken nuggets, and even burritos.

Alessandra Mendiola from the school district says it’s important that students have a say on what will be part of their daily diet and explained by showcasing all the samples that were available.

“There’s carnitas, there’s breakfast items, there’s a chocolate donut, there’s cinnamon rolls, but these are the requirements based on the government,” Mendiola told us. On vegetable offerings, she mentioned. “There is no vegetables—that’s considered a side—so these are the main entrees, there’s items that have vegetables in them but there are different items here.”

Nutritional guidelines are provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture and include items that have high fiber, low fat, low sodium, and are whole grain.

