Webb County offers contact to fairgrounds’ new potential management company

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The Webb County Fairgrounds could be under new management very soon.

Recently, during a special commissioners court meeting, county leaders decided to offer a contract to G and G Promotions.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said the management company will help with big ticket events such as dances.

“We did have one sole bidder G and G Promotions did get the contract awarded. One they accept, then we can start working together and manage the fairgrounds,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said they want to work more efficiently when there are big events at the fairgrounds.

He says the promotion company has the proper experience to continue to develop at the fairgrounds.

The contract between the county and the promotion company is two years after that they have a choice to continue to renew their contract.

