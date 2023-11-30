Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Cold and wet Thursday morning

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We started cold and rainy, but the sun will come out!

On Thursday morning we started with some light drizzle in the upper 50s that made it feel cooler than what it actually was.

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day of the week with a high of 77 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

We will start the month of December in the mid to upper 70s which will stay with us into the weekend and most of next week.

Don’t get too comfortable, we are anticipating another drop in temperatures by Wednesday of next week along with a slight chance of rain.

While we are weeks away from Christmas, it’s looking to be a warm December.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
Karina Elizondo
‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Drizzle, Then Clearing and Warmer
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Moist Wednesday Followed by Warmer and Sunnier Weather
Feeling fresh in the 60s!
Feeling fresh in the 60s!
6a newscast recording
Feeling fresh in the 60s!