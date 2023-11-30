Cold and wet Thursday morning

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We started cold and rainy, but the sun will come out!

On Thursday morning we started with some light drizzle in the upper 50s that made it feel cooler than what it actually was.

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day of the week with a high of 77 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

We will start the month of December in the mid to upper 70s which will stay with us into the weekend and most of next week.

Don’t get too comfortable, we are anticipating another drop in temperatures by Wednesday of next week along with a slight chance of rain.

While we are weeks away from Christmas, it’s looking to be a warm December.

