Drizzle, Then Clearing and Warmer

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A warmer airmass is moving inland from the gulf. As it approaches, we will be cool with drizzle. As southerly winds arrive at the surface, temperatures will rise through the 60′s Thursday morning. The clouds will mix away around midday, and temperatures will rise high into the 70′s. The warmer weather will be long lasting with 70F afternoon warmth through and beyond the weekend.

