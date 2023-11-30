Fourth Court of Appeals denies Daisy Campos District 2 rehearing case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Fourth Court of Appeals has denied the re-hearing request in the case between Daisy Campos Rodriguez and Ricardo Rangel Jr. over the District 2 City Council seat.

The three-judge panel made the decision early Wednesday evening.

All of this comes from a dispute over the recent election for District 2.

The Fourth Court of Appeals had previously ruled in Rangel’s favor earlier in November.

Rodriguez had filed the appeal back in January, and the justices began reviewing the case in July.

In two separate opinions, the justices had ruled in favor of Rangel saying that he had gotten more votes than Rodriguez in the November 2022 election and had won the election.

Rodriguez now has 45 days to file a petition for review to the Texas State Supreme Court.

