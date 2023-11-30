Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Inspector general launches probe examining decision to relocate FBI headquarters to Maryland

FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog will investigate how the Biden administration chose a site for a new FBI headquarters following a contentious competition marked by allegations of conflict of interest.

The Inspector General for the General Services Administration is probing the decision to locate the facility in Greenbelt, Maryland, over a site in Virginia., according to a letter released Thursday by Virginia lawmakers. The new building would replace the FBI’s crumbling headquarters in nearby Washington, D.C.

Virginia’s senators and representatives said in a joint statement that there was “overwhelming evidence” suggesting the process was influenced by politics and called on the GSA to pause anything related to the relocation until the review is complete.

The acting inspector general said that his office would immediately begin evaluating the GSA’s process and procedures for selecting the site and share a copy of any report that results, according to a letter sent to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

“We applaud the inspector general for moving quickly and encourage him to move forward to complete a careful and thorough review,” Virginia’s delegation said in a joint statement.

The agency said it welcomes the review and pointed out that it had already released decision-making materials and a legal review of concerns raised by the director of the FBI.

“We carefully followed the requirements and process, and stand behind GSA’s final site selection decision,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The review comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray told staff in an internal message earlier this month that he was concerned about a “potential conflict of interest” in a GSA executive choosing a site owned by a previous employer.

Wray said his objections were about the process rather than the site itself.

GSA, which manages the government’s real estate portfolio, denied any conflict. The agency said the site about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington was the cheapest one with the best access to public transit.

Maryland and Virginia have long been vying to land the FBI.

Maryland’s leaders applauded the Greenbelt choice, saying was “never about politics” and the new facility would meet a “dire, longstanding need.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Karina Elizondo
‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action

Latest News

2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing