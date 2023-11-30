Laredo College to hold networking workshop

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo College is inviting the community to a workshop that aims to educate the community on networking and cloud-based technology.

The workshop will go over the fundamentals of setting up a computer network that would allow users to access multiple services including a printer or a server.

Experts will also go over cloud technology which is the ability to create and control services virtually.

Ignacio Silva, an assistant professor at Laredo College said this new technology allows people to troubleshoot from any location.

“What’s the advantage of that? Being on site you have to be there, of course,” said Silva. “Managing any type of problems that might happen right, but if you’re on the cloud, what’s going to happen, I mean you can be on vacation, Italy, Rome Paris, you name it and you just need a terminally basically to have access to all your resources, manage your resources, shut down resources and be able to tend to any issues you might have on the cloud right.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Laredo College Main Campus DD Hachar Building Room 122.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

