Laredo College invites community to tree lighting ceremony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An annual tradition is continuing at Laredo College over at the Ft. McIntosh Campus.

Laredo College Student Life Director Pedro Rivera stopped by to promote the college’s tree lighting on Thursday, December 7th.

The ceremony promises to have an ice slide, light refreshments, performances, a snowball fight, and even pictures with the Palomino Santa.

The event runs from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

