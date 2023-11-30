Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD rings in the holidays with inaugural tree lighting ceremony

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a festive first for Laredo ISD, the district is gearing up for its own Tree Lighting Ceremony at the LISD Performing Arts Complex, located in the PAC Courtyard at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect lively performances from school cheerleaders, dance teams, and bands, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all. Additionally, the jolly old St. Nick himself is slated to make a special appearance, adding an extra touch of holiday magic.

The LISD Tree Lighting Ceremony is just one of the many Christmas events happening in Laredo. For a comprehensive list of holiday festivities hosted by the city, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Car crash reported on Highway 83
Car crash reported on Highway 83
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
Roberto Chavez
19-year-old man killed following shooting in south Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dating app meet-up ends with stolen items, one man arrested

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Drizzle, Then Clearing and Warmer
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Habitat for Humanity announces return of ‘Women Build’ initiative
LISD rings in the holidays with inaugural tree lighting ceremony
LISD rings in the holidays with inaugural tree lighting ceremony