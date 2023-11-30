LISD rings in the holidays with inaugural tree lighting ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a festive first for Laredo ISD, the district is gearing up for its own Tree Lighting Ceremony at the LISD Performing Arts Complex, located in the PAC Courtyard at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect lively performances from school cheerleaders, dance teams, and bands, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all. Additionally, the jolly old St. Nick himself is slated to make a special appearance, adding an extra touch of holiday magic.

The LISD Tree Lighting Ceremony is just one of the many Christmas events happening in Laredo. For a comprehensive list of holiday festivities hosted by the city, you can click here.

