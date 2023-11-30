Shop Local
LISD students shape menus at Food Expo Extravaganza

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, November 29, students embarked on a culinary adventure at the LISD Food Expo Extravaganza, where a diverse array of dishes tantalized their taste buds. Over 85 different items were sampled, providing students with a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping the district’s menu for the upcoming year.

Armed with booklets, students took on the role of decision-makers, carefully evaluating a spectrum of offerings, including entrees, sides, and beverages. The Food Expo Extravaganza allowed them to voice their preferences and contribute to the development of a menu that resonates with their tastes.

As students gear up for the Christmas break, the LISD Food Expo Extravaganza ensures that their return in January will be met with a thoughtfully curated menu. Robert Cuellar, Jr., LISD Child Nutrition Program Director, expressed the importance of planning ahead: “Regarding the Christmas break, what we typically do is we have the menu ready for when the students come back in January. Rest assured, everything’s on reserve. We’re not wasting the meal. We wait and plan ahead, so we have everything in the coolers and freezers. That way when the students get back, they have a delicious and nutritious meal on January 9th.”

The taste-testing event saw vendors from out of town engage with students. This interaction allowed students to sample potential additions to the district’s food offerings, adding an exciting dimension to the culinary exploration.

