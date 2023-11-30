Marine Corps Reserve asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Christmas less than a month away, the Marine Corps Reserve launched its annual Toys for Tots program.

Every year the Marine Corps Reserve sets up various donation boxes to collect new and unwrapped toys, so that they can be given as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children across the country.

Guadalupe Alvarez, the coordinator for the program said this is a Yuletide tradition that began since World War 2.

“When one of the officers came back from the war and told his wife about the orphans and how the Marines gave the orphans whatever they could to make it a little better for Christmas for those kids. His wife said, if you can give it to those kids, why not ours?” said Alvarez. “So, he started collecting for theirs, for the community. He got his community, his friends and his neighbors involved and that first year it was a very big success.”

Alvarez said every year they collect somewhere between five to six thousand toys but this year they are hoping to surpass those numbers.

Donation boxes have been set up at various stores in town including Dr. Ikes, Jett Bowl North, Five Below and Walmart just to name a few.

