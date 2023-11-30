Mercadito Festival taking place this weekend!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking for a unique and out of the box gift for that special someone this holiday season, there’s a local market that’s taking place this weekend.

Mercadito Fest is taking place this week in front of Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café North.

The event brings plenty of local vendors, artists, and entertainment to the plaza.

Over 20 artists and vendors will set up shop outside the bistro to sell items such as hats, jewelry, artwork, necklaces, and clothing for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

It’s free and open to the public.

