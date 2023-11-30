Mobile Mexican consulate heading to Zapata

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Consulate will have a mobile unit in Zapata this Saturday to help Mexican citizens with a variety of procedures.

They will be assisting with passports, voting cards, and other legal paperwork.

The consulate will begin offering services at 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Zapata County Technical and Advances Education Center located at 605 Highway 83.

The Mexican consulate encourages people to make an appointment on its website, but walk-ins are welcomed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.