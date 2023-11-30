Shop Local
Nuevo Laredo launches ‘Paisano Heroes’ for Querétaro caravan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal, state, and city officials in Nuevo Laredo are gearing up for the launch of the “Paisano Heroes” program ahead of the holiday season. The initiative is set to provide support and assistance to those embarking on their journeys through the region.

Friday, December 1, marks a significant event as the “Querétaro Caravan,” considered one of the largest groups of individuals traveling into Mexico during this time of the year, is expected to arrive. Despite recent security concerns, authorities emphasize that no changes have been made to their plans.

The “Paisano Heroes” program aims to enhance the overall travel experience for paisanos, offering a range of services and support.

File photo: Mexico
NOTE: stock photo.
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Karina Elizondo
Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update
