Nuevo Laredo launches ‘Paisano Heroes’ for Querétaro caravan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal, state, and city officials in Nuevo Laredo are gearing up for the launch of the “Paisano Heroes” program ahead of the holiday season. The initiative is set to provide support and assistance to those embarking on their journeys through the region.

Friday, December 1, marks a significant event as the “Querétaro Caravan,” considered one of the largest groups of individuals traveling into Mexico during this time of the year, is expected to arrive. Despite recent security concerns, authorities emphasize that no changes have been made to their plans.

The “Paisano Heroes” program aims to enhance the overall travel experience for paisanos, offering a range of services and support.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.