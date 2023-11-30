Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Red Lobster lost $11 million thanks to all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion

This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.
This Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in North Miami, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion may have been a little too popular.

The company says the promotion led to roughly $11 million in losses during the third quarter of this year.

Red Lobster made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June.

At the time, it only cost $20. Now, the company is raising the price to $25, saying more people are taking advantage of the promotion than they expected.

Red Lobster saw a traffic increase of 2% compared to last quarter, and 4% compared to the previous year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
Karina Elizondo
‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
Laredo college invites community to tree lighting ceremony
Laredo College invites community to tree lighting ceremony
According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent