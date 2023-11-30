Ricardo Rangel’s attorney comments on District 2 case

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The attorney for Ricardo Rangel Jr. is speaking out about the recent developments regarding his client’s district 2 election case.

On Wednesday evening, the Fourth Court of Appeals denied the re-hearing request in the case between Daisy Campos Rodriguez and Rangel over the district 2 seat on the Laredo City Council.

On Thursday, Baldemar Garcia representing Rangel said they are pleased and thankful for the result.

Garcia mentioned that they expected this result and said the only option for Campos-Rodriguez would be to file a petition to the Texas Supreme Court.

Garcia said Campos-Rodriguez will have 45 days to make such a request, but they are filing their own motion to shorten that timespan.

“We’ll be filing, if not today, tomorrow, a motion to the supreme court to shorten the time for that petition to be 15 days or 20 so we can get a quicker decision. It’s up to the supreme court to shorten that decision,” said Garcia. “We’re also going to ask if the petition is denied, to deny Ms. Rodriguez the chance to file a motion to reconsider the denial of her petition.”

KGNS reached out to Daisy Campos-Rodriguez and her attorney but we did not receive a response for comment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.