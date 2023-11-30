Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66

Led by Lue Williams’ 18 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 18 points as Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 68-66 on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Williams also contributed nine rebounds for the Texans (5-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jakorie Smith had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led by Frank Staine, who recorded 13 points. Stephen F. Austin also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nana Antwi-Boasiako. In addition, Chrishawn Christmas had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Karina Elizondo
‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71
Generic Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48