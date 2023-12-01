December’s Here

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are starting the month of December sunny and in the 70s and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for quite a while.

On Friday morning we started in the upper 50s but we will warm up to a high of 75.

On Saturday things will get a little warmer with a high of 77 degrees and then 75 on Sunday.

We will start our first full week of December in the mid 70s and this will be the same on Tuesday.

Now on Tuesday evening we will see a slight drop in temperatures that will put us in the 50s overnight and then in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

If you are not a fan of the cold winter weather, enjoy these warmer conditions while they last.

