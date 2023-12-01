Doctors Hospital breaks ground on emergency room

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new medical facility is breaking ground in south Laredo.

Doctors Hospital of Laredo’s newest project is an emergency room on Wright Ranch.

Developers say the facility will help meet demand in an area of the city that is growing.

The new emergency room sits on 7.4 acres of land and is the first of several projects planned for the future.

According to Emma Montes-Ewing, the CEO of Doctors Hospital, a variety of services will be offered at this emergency room.

“It operates as a free-standing emergency department so not only physicians, but amazing professionals, nurses, lab techs, x-ray techs,” said Montes-Ewing. “We also have a CT scan and we have the ability to do x-rays and run the necessary labs to take care of those patients.”

Hospital officials expect the new facility to be ready by the end of 2024.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.