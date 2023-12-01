El Cenizo residents demand emergency services

EL CENIZO, TX . (KGNS) - Residents of El Cenizo are voicing a growing number of concerns allegedly surrounding its mayor and the lack of city services.

On Friday morning, several residents took to the streets to demand answers as to why they do not have emergency services and why former mayor Raul Reyes is working with the current Mayor Carina Hernandez.

According to Mayor Hernandez, when she took office, the city owed $80,000 to the City of Laredo Landfill and roughly $250,000 to the IRS.

Hernandez said they hired Raul Reyes as a consultant for one year on a $30,000 contract to help with the city’s financial issues, so they can move forward with future projects.

“I know that there’s a lot of people that don’t like the idea,” said Mayor Hernandez. “We’re going this way because there’s nobody else that has the experience in El Cenizo and that knows because since we weren’t left with any documentation for the last administration, he’s guiding us through where we can fix these issues without having anymore bigger problems for the city.”

Hernandez goes on to say that Reyes is not an employee of the city and adds that he does not make any decisions for the city.

The city has sent a letter to the Texas Rangers to investigate the reason why the debt was owed.

