Ending November on a high note

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are less than 24 hours away from the start of December, but it looks like we’re not going to be seeing any winter-like temperatures anytime soon!

On Thursday our highs were in the low 70s but the drizzle and rainy conditions did make it feel like it was cooler than what it actually was.

We will start the month of December in the mid to upper 70s which will stay with us into the weekend and most of next week.

Don’t get too comfortable, we are anticipating another drop in temperatures in the upper 60s by Wednesday of next week along with a slight chance of rain.

While we are weeks away from Christmas, it’s looking to be a warm December.

