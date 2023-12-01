Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Gateway Community Health Center to hold ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair

Gateway Community Health Center to hold ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair
Gateway Community Health Center to hold ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local health center is inviting the community to take advantage of its health and wellness fair.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Gateway Community Health Center will hold its ‘Your Health Is Your Wealth’ Health Fair.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of services including body mass index calculation, vital vaccinations, crucial health education, and information about community resources.

This initiative is part of the health center’s ongoing efforts to address and manage the challenges of diabetes within the community.

The event will take place on Dec. 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gateway Community Health Center South Clinic located at 2007 S. Zapata Hwy, Laredo, TX 78046.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals denies Daisy Campos District 2 rehearing case
Ricardo Richie Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Ricardo Rangel’s attorney comments on District 2 case

Latest News

Laredo College to hold networking workshop
Doctors Hospital breaks ground on emergency room
Doctors Hospital breaks ground on emergency room
5p newscast recording
Doctors Hospital breaks ground on emergency room
Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success
Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success