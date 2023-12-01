‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA . (KGNS) - “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin was honored Friday, Dec. 1 with his very own star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Culkin is best known for his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in the holiday classic “Home Alone” and its sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Catherine O’Hara who played Culkin’s mom in the Home Alone movies also made an appearance during the ceremony.

During Culkin’s speech, he thanked his longtime representatives, professionals, and his partner Brenda Song.

Culkin ended his speech reciting a classic line from Home Alone, “Merry Christmas, you filthy animals!”

