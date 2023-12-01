Shop Local
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In November, the city of Laredo witnessed a troubling surge in overdose-related fatalities. On Thursday, November 30, Laredo Police are addressing the public with an update on two recent cases that underscore the severity of this alarming trend.

On November 1, a 60-year-old woman succumbed to an overdose. This distressing trend continued on November 25, claiming the life of a 50-year-old man as the latest victim.

These two cases contribute to a staggering total of 60 overdose deaths in Laredo, with a breakdown revealing eight women and 52 men lost to overdose-related incidents.

In response to the escalating crisis, the city of Laredo took proactive measures just yesterday on November 29, by installing several NARCAN cabinets throughout town. NARCAN, a life-saving medication, can reverse opioid overdoses, providing a critical intervention in emergencies.

