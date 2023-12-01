Laredo Philharmonic’s “Deck the Halls” concert set for weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the sights of Christmas start to appear, the Laredo Philharmonic is inviting the community to celebrate the sounds of the season.

The “Deck the Halls” holiday concert is this Sunday, December 3rd at the Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater over at Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh campus.

Sunday’s event is the philharmonic’s first concert of its 44th season, and to mark the occasion, the concert is celebrating the Christmas season in style.

Laredo Philharmonic Artistic Director Hector Aguero tells us what audience members can expect. He says, “We’ll have a little bit of everything. We’ll have some classical music like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and we got some film scores like “The Polar Express” and some music from “Home Alone 2″, and we got some big choral works like Rutter’s Gloria and, of course, we got sleigh ride and all the festive tunes.”

The concert starts at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

