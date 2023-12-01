Shop Local
LPD’s Blue Santa preparing for Christmas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are less than 25 days away from Christmas, and Blue Santa is already getting ready for the big day.

On Friday morning, Saint Nick was seen collecting and organizing toys for all the girls and boys who registered for the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.

It’s an annual initiative that LPD takes part in every year to provide kids with a new toy before the holidays.

Blue Santa will also be at the McDonald’s on Guadalupe Street this weekend to take part in the Coffee with a Cop event.

Blue Santa will be accepting unwrapped donations for the program.

Kids will also be able to take pictures from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 2.

