Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a continuation of her tireless efforts, immigrant rights advocate Pastor Julie Contreras is resolute in her mission to reunite migrant children granted asylum with their families in the United States. On Thursday, November 30, she shared a poignant update on a recent case that exemplifies the triumphs and challenges of her advocacy.

Federal authorities have released a young Honduran boy named Elario, who had been held by Mexican authorities for a staggering nine months. Accompanied by Contreras and his aunt, Elario walked through the International Bridge, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He carried with him the ashes of his mother, a poignant symbol of the hardships endured.

Ana Berdales-Morales, Elario’s aunt, expressed the emotional weight of the situation, saying, “It’s very difficult knowing that she’s no longer with us. She and I, we were inseparable. Unfortunately, she’s no longer here, and I’m taking this young boy in. He’s what she gave me. He’s what she left behind.”

Contreras, leading the organization “United Giving Hope,” has been a steadfast defender of children’s rights, actively engaged in legally assisting unaccompanied minors. This success story follows a challenging chapter earlier in the year when Contreras herself faced adversity.

In March 2023, she was detained by Mexican authorities on charges of alleged child trafficking in Nuevo Laredo. Those charges have been dropped.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Family mourns as Laredo overdose deaths climb to 58
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Karina Elizondo
‘Deficiencies’ found in LACS Director’s performance, City of Laredo says

Latest News

Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success
Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update
Laredo grapples with soaring overdose fatalities as police provide update
5p newscast recording
Ricardo Rangel’s attorney comments on District 2 case