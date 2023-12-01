Pastor Julie Contreras persists in reuniting migrant families amid recent success

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a continuation of her tireless efforts, immigrant rights advocate Pastor Julie Contreras is resolute in her mission to reunite migrant children granted asylum with their families in the United States. On Thursday, November 30, she shared a poignant update on a recent case that exemplifies the triumphs and challenges of her advocacy.

Federal authorities have released a young Honduran boy named Elario, who had been held by Mexican authorities for a staggering nine months. Accompanied by Contreras and his aunt, Elario walked through the International Bridge, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life. He carried with him the ashes of his mother, a poignant symbol of the hardships endured.

Ana Berdales-Morales, Elario’s aunt, expressed the emotional weight of the situation, saying, “It’s very difficult knowing that she’s no longer with us. She and I, we were inseparable. Unfortunately, she’s no longer here, and I’m taking this young boy in. He’s what she gave me. He’s what she left behind.”

Contreras, leading the organization “United Giving Hope,” has been a steadfast defender of children’s rights, actively engaged in legally assisting unaccompanied minors. This success story follows a challenging chapter earlier in the year when Contreras herself faced adversity.

In March 2023, she was detained by Mexican authorities on charges of alleged child trafficking in Nuevo Laredo. Those charges have been dropped.

