Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - An 18-wheeler crash is causing major traffic congestion on the southbound lane of I-35.

An image provided by Hammrod News shows a tractor trailer damaged on the interstate.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of the southbound lane has been closed off.

Traffic is being diverted to the west access road.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Ricardo Richie Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Ricardo Rangel’s attorney comments on District 2 case
File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals denies Daisy Campos District 2 rehearing case

Latest News

TxDOT asks drivers to help ‘End The Streak’
TxDOT asks drivers to help ‘End The Streak’
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert
Laredo Philharmonic’s “Deck the Halls” concert set for weekend
UISD makes a splash with Polar Plunge 2023 event
UISD makes splash with Special Olympics Polar Plunge event
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert