Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - An 18-wheeler crash is causing major traffic congestion on the southbound lane of I-35.

An image provided by Hammrod News shows a tractor trailer damaged on the interstate.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of the southbound lane has been closed off.

Traffic is being diverted to the west access road.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

