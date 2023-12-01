TxDOT asks drivers to help ‘End The Streak’

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The holiday season is expected to bring additional traffic to the streets of Laredo.

During this time, driver patience will be tested which is why the Texas Department of Public Safety is providing some tips to keep motorists safe on the roads.

Car crashes are constantly being reported in different areas of town, but Loop 20 has seen its fair share of vehicle crashes in the past years.

The stretch of roadway that connects north Laredo to south sees everything from fender benders to collisions and rollovers.

These car accidents can result in injuries and sometimes even death; as a result, the Texas Department of Transportation or TxDOT is encourage drivers to keep roadways safe this holiday season.

On Friday morning, TxDOT held its ‘End the Streak’ conference where many law enforcement officials spoke about the dangers of being on the roads with districted drivers or drivers under the influence.

Raul Leal from TxDOT said in 2022, there were a lot of deaths on Laredo roads.

“The Laredo District which is Webb County and seven other counties that we cover as a TxDOT District, we’ve seen in 2022, 70 people died on Texas roads that were a result of 8,681 car crashes in just 8 counties alone,” said Leal. “That is just our Laredo district. We have other 24 Texas districts and you can imagine on the San Antonio District, the Dallas District, Houston District. You are seeing a lot more crashes and fatalities.”

According to Leal, Nov. 7 of 2000 was the last death-less day on Texas Roads but as of Friday, more than 83,000 people have lost their lives due to car crashes in Texas.

The department said it’s very important to keep your eyes on the road, do not get distracted by your cell phones, buckle up and never drive under the influence.

Officials ask that you do your part and help ‘End the Streak’.

