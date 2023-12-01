Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

UISD makes splash with Special Olympics Polar Plunge event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district spent Friday morning making a big splash for a good cause.

UISD held their “Polar Plunge” fundraiser to support local Special Olympics athletes as staff, individuals, and community businesses took a quick dip into the pool for the cause.

All money raised from the Polar Plunge is going towards year-round sports training for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community.

One educator tells us that even the cold water they jumped into couldn’t put out the feeling of supporting their students.

United Middle School STEM teacher Jennifer Martinez said, “My adrenaline is over the roof, over the top right now. It’s super awesome, the whole thing--being able to be here. Being able to collect funds and now all the collections are going to the Special Olympics for all our kids. It feels awesome.”

Participants were able to dress up in different themes and some of the costumes were inspired by Christmas, movies, and sports teams.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Texas immigration bill SB 4 would make illegal border crossing a state crime
Ricardo Richie Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Ricardo Rangel’s attorney comments on District 2 case
File photo: Mexico
U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo orders shelter in place for employees, Nuevo Laredo residents
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals denies Daisy Campos District 2 rehearing case

Latest News

TxDOT asks drivers to help ‘End The Streak’
TxDOT asks drivers to help ‘End The Streak’
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert
Laredo Philharmonic’s “Deck the Halls” concert set for weekend
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert
Laredo Philharmonic Deck the Halls Holiday Concert
UISD makes a splash with Polar Plunge 2023 event
UISD makes a splash with Polar Plunge 2023 event