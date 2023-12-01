UISD makes splash with Special Olympics Polar Plunge event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district spent Friday morning making a big splash for a good cause.

UISD held their “Polar Plunge” fundraiser to support local Special Olympics athletes as staff, individuals, and community businesses took a quick dip into the pool for the cause.

All money raised from the Polar Plunge is going towards year-round sports training for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community.

One educator tells us that even the cold water they jumped into couldn’t put out the feeling of supporting their students.

United Middle School STEM teacher Jennifer Martinez said, “My adrenaline is over the roof, over the top right now. It’s super awesome, the whole thing--being able to be here. Being able to collect funds and now all the collections are going to the Special Olympics for all our kids. It feels awesome.”

Participants were able to dress up in different themes and some of the costumes were inspired by Christmas, movies, and sports teams.

