Webb County Elections Office sending out voter registration certificates

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Elections Office is getting ready for the March primary elections and officials are advising potential voters that it has mailed out new voter registration certificates that are expected to go out next week.

New voter registration certificates are mailed out to all registered voters in the county every two years.

Voters are encouraged to check the information on their new certificate for accuracy and then keep them as a reference for the upcoming elections.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo said they are printing roughly 127,000 voter registration cards.

“We’re just asking everyone, they don’t have to return them unless somebody no longer lives at the home, or is no longer a resident,” said Castillo. “We ask that you please return them, don’t keep them, or if someone is deceased, please just write on the card the reason that you are returning them, put them back in the mail, get them back to us because then we will put them on cancelation or suspension so we can remove them from our voter registration list but we are printing them out and they are going out soon.

Corrections or changes can be made on the back of the card and sent to the elections office for processing.

If you do not receive your new voter registration card by the end of the month, you are encouraged to call the elections office at 956-523-4050.

