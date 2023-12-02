Shop Local
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of World AIDS Day, the City of Laredo Health Department held a vigil to honor the memory of those who lost their lives due to HIV/AIDS.

The event brought together members of the community, healthcare professionals, and activities to reflect on the importance of raising awareness on the disease.

According to the Laredo Health Department, more than 270 people are currently afflicted by the disease and five people have lost their lives due to conditions related to the illness.

World Aids Day serves as a reminder to get tested for the disease and also commemorate those who have passed away to the illness.

