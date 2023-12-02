Tigers’ Andy Zamora honored for work on the court

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Martin Tigers entered the week of Thanksgiving without a win and then proceeded to rattle off three straight victories over McAllen, LBJ and Alexander.

A huge part of those wins came because of the job Andy Zamora did for the Tigers.

The six-foot two-inch senior is the tallest player on the Martin roster and while he might be forced to guard most other teams centers. Zamora does a little bit of everything on the offensive end and said it’s his teammates pushing him that makes the difference in his game.

“They get me open, they motivate me and support me and to keep me pushing. Sometimes I don’t feel like playing but they make me play,” said Zamora.

“Andy brings a lot of leadership, he’s one of the few seniors we have, he’s the tallest player we have on the team and gets a lot of rebounds for us. He’s the ultimate team player, very unselfish and we’re happy to have him,” said Martin Tiges Head Coach Hector Noyola Jr.

A huge congrats to Zamora for being named this week’s Charlie Clark Hyundai KGNS sports player of the week!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.