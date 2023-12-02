World Aids Day: Nonprofit organization reminds community of services

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday, Dec. 1 marks 35 years since the first World Aids Day was recognized in the U.S.

Worlds Aids Day is an international day dedicated to raising awareness on the aids epidemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died from the disease.

The nonprofit organization, Pillar is working to raise awareness by spreading knowledge.

Officials with the non-profit encourage everyone to have conversations with their partner about the potential of getting it.

The organization is also offering free STD exams.

“At Pillar we offer STD testing for free and different testing panels for those who might be at risk or might be exposed,” said Alexa Huerta with Pillar. “And do today is really the moment to emphasize the important of getting tested and the best way protect yourself is to know your status.”

Those interested can still stop by Pillar any day during the week to get tested for free.

