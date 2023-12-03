Mild Dry Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild dry weather has arrived from the west. Weather features for most of this week will move from west to east, pretty much blocking cold airmasses from Canada from reaching our area. With weather coming in from the west, gulf moisture will mostly be blocked from moving west into our area with the possible exception of Wednesday. There are indications that a cooler airmass from Canada will have a better chance of reaching our area next weekend as the upper level wind flow becomes more favorable for weather to come in from the northwest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.