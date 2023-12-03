Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mild Dry Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild dry weather has arrived from the west. Weather features for most of this week will move from west to east, pretty much blocking cold airmasses from Canada from reaching our area. With weather coming in from the west, gulf moisture will mostly be blocked from moving west into our area with the possible exception of Wednesday. There are indications that a cooler airmass from Canada will have a better chance of reaching our area next weekend as the upper level wind flow becomes more favorable for weather to come in from the northwest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says
El Cenizo residents demand emergency services
El Cenizo residents demand emergency services

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Decembers here!
Ending November on a high note
Ending November on a high note
Ending November on a high note
Cold and wet Thursday morning
Cold and wet Thursday morning