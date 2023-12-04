Shop Local
Agents find undocumented immigrants inside Laredo hotel

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling operation at a Laredo hotel.

The bust happened last Thursday when agents received a tip about a hotel in West Laredo that was possibly being used to hid undocumented immigrants.

When agents arrived, they found four people hiding out in a room.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that they were from Honduras and in the country illegally.

All of the individuals were taken in for processing.

