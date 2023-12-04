Bethany House of Laredo asks for donations this holiday season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bethany House of Laredo is currently taking donations for the less fortunate during this holiday season.

The non-profit is accepting canned food, clothing in good condition, and blankets, among other daily essentials.

They’re also needing volunteers to help during the holiday season.

For more information on donations or how you can help, you can call 956-722-4152.

