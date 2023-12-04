Beyond the Headlines: District 2 election case nears end, SB4 sparks concerns (12/01/23)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a brief hiatus, the Beyond the Headlines panel returns to discuss the biggest stories making news today into tomorrow.

Among the stories this past week, the District 2 election case is nearing the end of a long process.

Our panel explores the implications for the future of the seat, as well as a few insights about how the process has played out so far—and a few lessons they’ve learned along the way.

After the break, the panel discusses one of the most intense debates sparked during the Texas Legislature’s fourth special session.

Senate Bill 4, colloquially known as SB4, would make it a state crime to cross the border between ports of entry and allow law enforcement to ask for proof of citizenship after a lawful stop or arrest.

Opponents have raised concerns on what they deem sweeping power for law enforcement—and the uncertain future for undocumented individuals living in Texas—while proponents of the bill say Texas is filling in the responsibility for border security.

Our panel discusses the bill following a special report.

As always, our panel wrapped up Sunday’s show by reflecting on the one thing they couldn’t stop thinking about during the past week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.