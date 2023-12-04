Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Beyond the Headlines: District 2 election case nears end, SB4 sparks concerns (12/01/23)

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a brief hiatus, the Beyond the Headlines panel returns to discuss the biggest stories making news today into tomorrow.

Among the stories this past week, the District 2 election case is nearing the end of a long process.

Our panel explores the implications for the future of the seat, as well as a few insights about how the process has played out so far—and a few lessons they’ve learned along the way.

After the break, the panel discusses one of the most intense debates sparked during the Texas Legislature’s fourth special session.

Senate Bill 4, colloquially known as SB4, would make it a state crime to cross the border between ports of entry and allow law enforcement to ask for proof of citizenship after a lawful stop or arrest.

Opponents have raised concerns on what they deem sweeping power for law enforcement—and the uncertain future for undocumented individuals living in Texas—while proponents of the bill say Texas is filling in the responsibility for border security.

Our panel discusses the bill following a special report.

As always, our panel wrapped up Sunday’s show by reflecting on the one thing they couldn’t stop thinking about during the past week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezequiel Mancha
Retired Laredo Police officer passes away
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported in central Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS

Latest News

Tractor trailer carrying vegetables loses wheels on Mines Road, police say
EP1: Beyond the Headlines, Pt.3 One Thing (12/01)
EP1: Beyond the Headlines (Pt. 3/3)
EP1: Beyond the Headlines, Pt.2 SB4 (12/01)
EP1: Beyond the Headlines (Pt. 2/3)
EP1: Beyond the Headlines (12/01)
EP1: Beyond the Headlines (Pt. 1/3)