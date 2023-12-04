Binational Harm Reduction Art Contest winners announced

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - PILLAR, in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo, held an art contest called the “Harm Reduction” initiative.

The initiative dealt with prevention and helping people get through drug addiction or mental health issues.

PILLAR held the contest to raise awareness about drug use as local overdose cases continue to rise.

Local artists, including some from Nuevo Laredo and from places like San Luis Potosí, participated in the contest.

Of the works considered in the general category, 1st place went to Ulises Castro Hernandéz, 2nd place was given to Elvira Cruz Osorio, and 3rd place was awarded to Hilda Sánchez González.

This is the first year of the contest.

PILLAR says they look to hold more of these types of events in the future.

