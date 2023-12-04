Shop Local
Border Patrol agents seize more than $3.5 million in meth

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Freer, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents remove more than three million dollars worth of hard drugs off the streets.

The seizure happened last Wednesday when an agent working out of Freer, Texas helped a Duval County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle stop.

An inspection of the vehicle found something suspicious with the rear bumper.

When they looked closer, they found several bundles of what turned out to be meth.

The drugs weighed roughly 112 pounds and had a value of more than 3-and a half million dollars.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

