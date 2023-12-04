Car crash reported in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A car crash causes significant traffic congestion on a busy Laredo street.

The crash was reported on Chihuahua and Malinche at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

No word on how many vehicles or individuals were involved, but police were at the scene assessing the situation.

The crash created some traffic congestion for those heading southbound towards Zapata Highway.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.