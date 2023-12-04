Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Car crash reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A car crash causes significant traffic congestion on a busy Laredo street.

The crash was reported on Chihuahua and Malinche at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

No word on how many vehicles or individuals were involved, but police were at the scene assessing the situation.

The crash created some traffic congestion for those heading southbound towards Zapata Highway.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays and proceed with caution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Texas man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Mild Dry Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS