City officials provide plans for NavidadFest 2023, limited tickets available for some activities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Details are announced for an annual tradition happening this week at the Sames Auto Arena.

On Wednesday, December 6th, the public is invited to this year’s Navidadfest celebration.

Among the activities planned, two of them—taking a picture with Santa and ice skating—require a ticket.

Limited tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when they become available at the arena’s box office at 2:00 p.m. the day of the event.

Aside from that, families, especially the kids, can expect a lot of fun provided by some of the city’s departments.

City of Laredo Public Information Manager Noraida Negron says, “They’re going to have lots of treats for the kids, lots of things to do. We have El Metro wih the Grinch so all the kids can take pictures. We’re going to have cookies for them, lots of different activities, and the library will have their mobile library. There’s just a lot for everybody.”

The event is free and runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m., Santa Clause will help Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño light up the Christmas Tree.

Ice-skating sessions are 30 minutes at a time and require a written liability release form signed on-site by a participating adult individual or by the participant’s parent or legal guardian. Skate sizes may be limited, but participants can also bring their own ice skates. Attendees are encouraged to dress warm as the indoor temperature will be cold. No food, drinks or cellphones are allowed in the ice rink.

The City of Laredo Animal Care Services Department will showcase pets available for adoption. Adoption fees will be waived during this event.

