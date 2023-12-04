District Two election fraud to be discussed during City Council

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet for its first meeting of the month.

The council is set to discuss several items including a discussion on the recent Fourth Court of Appeals’ decision on the winner of the district two seat.

As previously reported, Ricardo Rangel Jr. was declared the winner of the race by the Fourth Court of Appeals.

Currently, District Two Councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez tried to appeal the decision but was denied.

Now, one councilmember is looking to suspend any council member who is found by trial court, by evidence to have been elected by or participated in voter fraud.

Now the agenda did not name Campos-Rodriguez directly; however, if the item does pass, it would impact her standing.

In addition, council will be discussing Senate Bill 4, this would allow police officers to ask for proof of citizenship to a person they stop.

The council will also talk about the donation of gear and equipment to different cities in Mexico.

Coming up in our later newscast, we’ll have more details on the legal battles surrounding district two and if the item is putting the district two seat in jeopardy.

