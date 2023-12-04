Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

It’s always sunny in Laredo

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We may be nearing the winter solstice, but we are going to see plenty of sunshine on this first full week of December.

On Monday we will start in the low to mid-50s but we will quickly warm up to a high of 76.

This pattern will continue for practically the majority of the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday we will get up to as high as 82 before we drop back down.

On Saturday we’ll see a high of 78 degrees but then overnight temperatures will dip down into the low 50s and we will only get about as high as 66 on Sunday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Tractor trailer crash reported on I-35 in La Salle County
Texas man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
City of Laredo holds vigil to remember lives lost due to AIDS
NOTE: stock photo.
Laredo salesman sentenced to prison for role in mortgage fraud scheme, U.S. attorney says

Latest News

6a newscast recording
It’s always sunny in Laredo
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Mild Dry Week
December’s Here
December’s Here
6a newscast recording
Decembers here!