It’s always sunny in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We may be nearing the winter solstice, but we are going to see plenty of sunshine on this first full week of December.

On Monday we will start in the low to mid-50s but we will quickly warm up to a high of 76.

This pattern will continue for practically the majority of the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday we will get up to as high as 82 before we drop back down.

On Saturday we’ll see a high of 78 degrees but then overnight temperatures will dip down into the low 50s and we will only get about as high as 66 on Sunday.

