Laredo City Manager to discuss substance abuse recovery efforts during city council meeting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will hold its first meeting for the month on Dec. 4.

Some of the items they will be discussing are the donation of gear and equipment to different cities in Mexico including Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey among others in Guanajuato and Nuevo Leon.

Some of the equipment includes an ambulance, stretchers and the jaws of life.

The council is also going to talk about letting the city manager enter an agreement with the city’s detox department, the Roots Recovery Center and Pillar along with Bethany House to better address substance abuse recovery.

The council will also discuss an agreement with Laredo College to provide workforce skills training for people who may have lost their job during the pandemic.

All these items and so much more will be discussed on Monday evening at City Hall Chambers at 5:30 p.m.

