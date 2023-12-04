Laredo College hosting Christmas Toy Drive for kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at Laredo College are hoping to get everyone involved in its toy drive for kids.

Several departments from the Laredo College are working together to hold its ‘Spirit of Giving Toy Drive’ event.

Those interested in taking part can take the toy over to the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Organizers are asking for unwrapped toys suited for kids ten years and under.

Ana Gisela Perez Aleman, the LC Student Government President said everyone is invited to take part in the toy drive.

Organizers will be receiving gifts until Dec. 12.

The gifts will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.