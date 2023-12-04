Shop Local
Laredo Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” with special guest, Blue Santa

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend, people were able to enjoy “Coffee with a Cop” but this time Santa tagged along.

Laredo police also collected toys for their upcoming Blue Santa toy drive which will be later distributed to kids in the community.

At the coffee, parents were also able to get IDs made for their children.

Coffee with a cop is put together regularly.

