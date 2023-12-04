Laredo Police Department hosts “Coffee with a Cop” with special guest, Blue Santa

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend, people were able to enjoy “Coffee with a Cop” but this time Santa tagged along.

Laredo police also collected toys for their upcoming Blue Santa toy drive which will be later distributed to kids in the community.

At the coffee, parents were also able to get IDs made for their children.

Coffee with a cop is put together regularly.

