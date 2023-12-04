L&F Christmas Parade set to take place this Saturday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event that seeks to spread some holiday cheer is set to return to the streets this Saturday.

The annual L&F Christmas Parade will return for its 59th year.

Over 190 entries are expected to participate from local businesses, to school marching bands and dance classes.

This year’s theme is fiesta themed with LISD Superintendent Dr. Syliva Rios named as this year’s grand Marshal.

The parade will take place on Saturday at noon and will start at near Burlington on San Bernardo and end on Park Street.

Organizers are also hosting a Christmas Festival on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday 4 p.m. at the El Metro Park and ride.

The cost of entry is $5 or an unwrapped toy.

The whole community is invited to come out and have a wonderful Christmas time.

