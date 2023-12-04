NeighborWorks Laredo hosting home buyers class

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People looking to become homeowners will have an opportunity to learn some valuable information when it comes to achieving their dream.

NeighborWorks Laredo will be having an orientation class on Saturday, December 16th.

This comes as the organization is also in the process of constructing 24 new homes.

Taking the orientation class is one of the requirements to qualify for one of the new homes or any others available in the community.

To get the class started, people need to sign up for a one-on-one counseling session.

The registration fee is $10 and people can register at their website nwlaredo.org

