Retired Laredo Police officer passes away

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is mourning the death of a fellow officer.

Ezequiel Mancha was a retired investigator with the department who had worked with the narcotics unit and had been featured on the television series “Border Town Laredo.”

The department posted on social media that Mancha had enjoyed educating young people about the dangers of drugs.

The police department said it sends their condolences to his friends and family as well.

